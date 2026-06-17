Man accused of leading police on chase through multiple local communities on dirt bike

MCDONALD BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is accused of leading police on a chase through multiple local communities on a dirt bike.

On Tuesday, the McDonald Police Department said the incident happened on May 30 when officers tried to pull over a dirt bike driver who was seen violating traffic laws and driving recklessly through the borough.

Instead of stopping, police said the driver took off and fled through multiple local jurisdictions.

Police said the bike sped past a man who was with a child at one point.

Officers terminated the pursuit to protect public safety, but investigated the incident using surveillance video, witness interviews, prior police reports and social media content.

That investigation brought police to Dennis Lee Brown, 29, of Oakdale.

Brown has since been arrested and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group