Family, friends of man killed in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar call for justice at vigil on his birthday

PITTSBURGH — The family and friends of a man who was killed in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar gathered to remember him nearly a year after his death.

Stanley Howe Jr. died in a shooting in August of last year along Wiltsie Street.

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Howe’s mother, Constance Moyer, said he would have turned 25 years old on Tuesday.

His family and friends gathered, releasing balloons, wishing a happy birthday and grieving together.

Moyer is calling for justice, asking the shooter to turn him or herself in.

She is also urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Please speak up, please speak up. If you know who killed my son, please, oh baby, please please. If you don’t do it for me, do it for his daughter. My son deserves justice,” Moyer said.

Howe’s family says they believe multiple people killed their son.

So far, no arrests have been made.

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