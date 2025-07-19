Man accused of neglecting dogs found in Oakdale camper arrested in Washington County

A man facing more than 50 charges of neglect and cruelty for the treatment of seven dogs found in a camper in Oakdale is now in custody.

Channel 11 told you about the dogs, six of which were puppies, found living in small cages and in several inches of their own waste earlier this week.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Joshua Humes, who investigators identify as the owner of the camper and dogs, was supposed to turn himself in on Monday. But, detectives learned he was planning to leave the area over the weekend.

Detectives tracked Humes to a trailer in Bulger, Washington County, and took him into custody on Saturday morning without incident.

“The details of the lack of care provided to these dogs and the indifference toward their suffering are egregious and, quite frankly, sickening,” Sheriff Kraus said. “I consider anyone who engages in this type of conduct to be a danger to the community and I commend our detectives for their quick work to locate him and get him off the streets.”

A humane officer who helped remove the dogs from the camper tells Channel 11 that they’re in rehab and doing well physically, but have never been socialized.

