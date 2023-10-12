Man accused of over 100 thefts at Home Depots nationwide arrested in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Home Depots across the country.

According to Ohio Township police, Antonio Bryant, from Georgia, is linked to over 100 thefts in several states, including Texas, Kansas and Ohio.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryant would ticket-switch items, including smoke detectors and digital switches.

Ohio Township police saw Bryant’s car and set up surveillance. They arrested him during his latest theft, where he allegedly paid $283 for nearly $600 worth of items.

Bryant was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Information from the arrest will be shared with police departments around the country so additional charges can be filed.

