Man accused of punching mail carrier in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges on accusations he attacked a postal worker in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents allege Jason Olszewski punched and kicked the postal worker’s truck along Taragonna Street. Then, punched the mail carrier when he got out of his truck to look at the damage.

Police say Olszewski then barricaded himself inside a nearby home, which prompted a SWAT team to be called to the scene. He surrendered without issue shortly after they arrived.

“This is a pretty safe neighborhood. It’s quiet. So it’s pretty shocking to see all that going down,” neighbor Billy Plunkett said.

That neighbor says Olszewski is no stranger to police.

Court documents confirm that just last week, an officer shocked Olszewski with a taser after he became aggressive with medics and police.

