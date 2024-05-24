Man accused of robbing Reserve Township bank arrested

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who police say robbed a bank in Reserve Township last week was taken into custody on Friday,

Allegheny County police said Mark Laughner, 38, is responsible for the bank robbery.

On May 16, officers were called to the Dollar Bank on Mount Troy Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said Laughner entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. Witnesses told police Laughner threatened the employee and said he had a weapon. He then fled the bank toward the City of Pittsburgh.

Police said multiple surveillance videos, images and witness interviews helped detectives identify the suspect as Laughner.

On Friday, detectives spotted Laughner on Spring Garden Avenue before he fled into a wooded area. He was taken into custody a short time later with the assistance of a K9 unit from Pittsburgh police.

Laughner is charged with robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault. He’s currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group