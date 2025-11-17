Man accused of running predatory towing business ordered to pay restitution or go to jail

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of running a predatory towing business in Pittsburgh has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution or go to jail.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said Vincent G. Fannick, 57, pleaded guilty to inflating charges for accident services, adding fees and enforcing deceptive practices.

“These actions targeted unsuspecting members of our community during their most vulnerable moments,” Superintendent Christopher Kearns of the Allegheny County Police Department said when charges were filed. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Office of the Attorney General throughout the course of this lengthy investigation.”

If Fannick chooses to pay restitution, he is required to pay $379,000. If he does not, he will go to jail. He will only avoid jail time if he pays the restitution within 30 days.

Fannick will serve five years on probation and spend six months on house arrest. He is banned from working in the towing business in the future and must participate in a public service announcment for the Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority about predatory towing.

“This defendant preyed on motorists in a pinch by hiding fees and inflating prices, leaving them and their insurance carriers with enormous bills to retrieve back their vehicles,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I commend our Insurance Fraud Section and law enforcement partners for reaching a resolution that gives the defendant two options — pay back what he took or go to prison.”

Investigators said Fannick charged $9,805 for towing a vehicle one-third of a mile in one instance.

State officials encourage residents to research towing companies and proper practices. They have shared more information at knowyourtow.org.

