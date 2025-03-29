Man accused of scamming cashiers at local stores

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township Police said they charged a man for scamming a cashier at the Walgreens along Route 19 using a tactic known as cash button fraud.

Jennifer Gabbard used to be a cashier and sympathizes with what happened.

“I think it’s terrible. I used to be one,” said Jennifer Gabbard.

Police said on Sunday, Devante Nunn brought a birthday card and a PayPal gift card to the checkout, then tricked the cashier into pressing the cash button at the register so he didn’t have to pay. He walked away with about $250, police said.

“It involved a cash button scheme where rather than funds being deducted from the credit card or debit card, they get added because of an inexperienced teller,” said Lt. Chuck Mascellino with Cranberry Township Police.

Police said thieves also usually target cashiers who are busy, too.

“They do try to make sure you’re busy and you can’t pay that much attention,” said Gabbard.

Police said the cashier became suspicious and told their store manager the next day, who called police.

That same day, Chippewa Township Police got a similar report from a Walgreens in Beaver County. Investigators said they identified Nunn as the suspect in both cases. Police are warning cashiers about this scam.

“I would say if you become confused with the incident, talk to your leadership at your store, ask for advice before pushing that button,” said Lt. Mascellino.

Nunn appeared in court for his preliminary hearing, which was continued

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group