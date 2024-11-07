Man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Washington County is in prison.

Charges have been filed against Edward Gibbon Snider Jr., 35, of Canton Township.

Court documents say Snider forced a 9-year-old girl to have oral sex with him multiple times over the course of May 2018-March 2019.

Snider was charged with three felony counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, aggravated assault of a child, and corruption of minors on Wednesday.

He is unable to post bail at this time and is expected to appear in court for a hearing later this month.

