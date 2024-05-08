Man accused of shooting at car with girl, 5, inside during Shenango Township road rage incident

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with shooting at a car that had a 5-year-old girl inside during an act of road rage on Friday.

Joseph Virella Acevedo, 40, is charged in the incident.

A woman told police that a white Kia was aggressively following her on Route 422.

The complaint alleges that the Kia pulled up beside her at an intersection before Acevedo got out and fired a shot at her car, hitting a rear wheel.

Police found a shell casing that led them to Acevedo’s vehicle at his workplace in Adams Township.

Acevedo was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Acevedo allegedly told police the shooting was in self-defense.

