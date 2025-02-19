Man accused of shooting his brother in Bethel Park charged with attempted homicide

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A man is now facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting in Bethel Park at the end of January.

As Channel 11 previously reported, two men were shot on Chessbriar Drive on Jan. 30. Police say one of the men, now identifed as Seth Zimmerman, 47, shot the other man and then himself.

Zimmerman and the other man were both taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim, who has only been identifed as Zimmerman’s brother, is still hospitalized and is currently listed in stable condition.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department charged Zimmerman with criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault.

Court documents reveal Zimmerman shot his brother twice while he was walking to the bathroom before turning the gun on himself. The brother told police that they were not arguing when the shooting happened, but he had previously told Zimmerman he needed to get a job or move out.

Zimmerman is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bond, with a judge ruling he poses a threat to his brother.

