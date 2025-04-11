Man accused of shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of shooting at a postal worker has been sentenced to prison.

Martinel Humphries pleaded guilty to firing at a mail carrier on the North Side in 2023.

The shots missed the worker and hit a nearby house.

Investigators never pinned down for the shooting.

Humphries has a history of gun convictions and was already a felon.

He is also charged in another random shooting from that same day. Police say he shot at cars along McKnight Road from a side street.

One man was hurt and multiple cars were hit. He is scheduled to go to trial for that shooting in June.

