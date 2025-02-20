Man accused of stabbing, killing local officer named ‘person of interest’ in New York homicide

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating two murders that look very similar.

Anthony Quesen, 25, was charged with homicide after a Liquor Enforcement Officer for the Pennsylvania State Police died after being stabbed on a trail in Allegheny County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man stabbed, killed on Montour Trail was Liquor Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania State Police

Only Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca sat down with investigators to learn why New York police are now considering him a “person of interest” in another murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

