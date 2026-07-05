Pittsburgh ice cream shop hands out complimentary sundaes ahead of Star-Spangled Sunday on NBC

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh ice cream shop helped build hype for a full lineup of MLB games this weekend.

NBC will present Star-Spangled Sunday starting at noon Sunday, featuring 15 MLB games, including the Pirates’ matchup against the Nationals at 1 p.m.

Friday, to get Pittsburghers excited, Dave and Andy’s in Oakland gave away complimentary Star-Spangled Sundaes.

The owners tell use they took inspiration from the Pittsburgh cookie table in designing the delight, which combines cookie pieces with strawberry preserves and patriotic sprinkles on top.

“We wanted to honor a Pittsburgh tradition and make it something special for this day,” Sarah Kasten said.

You can watch Star-Spangled Sunday on Channel 11.

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