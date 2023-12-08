Man accused of stabbing neighbor after argument in Westmoreland County

TRAFFORD BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed his neighbor following an argument in Westmoreland County.

Police say the attack happened on Seventh Street in Trafford Borough on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they learned a victim had been stabbed in the neck and head. That person was taken to Forbes Hospital.

Bystanders told police that Anthony Salvadore, 48, punched a woman and stabbed the victim after an argument with the neighbors.

Officers went to Salvadore’s house and said they found him lying on the couch with a bloody folding knife nearby.

When they tried to take him into custody, Salvadore refused to comply to commands, authorities say. Officers from surrounding police departments had to assist in the arrest.

Salvadore is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

