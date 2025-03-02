Man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun while following her arrested

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A man was arrested overnight after Whitehall police said he followed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to fire a gun into her car.

Whitehall Police Chief Jason Gagorick said a woman called borough dispatch around 3:30 a.m. to report she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend, Donte Hudson. He was reportedly “threatening her with bodily harm.”

Gagorick said that the woman stayed on the phone with dispatchers as she continued driving with Hudson following her.

Court documents allege that throughout this time, Hudson tried to run her off the road several times, shot a gun into the air while threatening to pull her over, intentionally rammed the back of her vehicle and threatened to shoot through her windshield if she did not stop.

While this incident began in Whitehall, court documents say police drove through Castle Shannon and into Pittsburgh before pulling Hudson over on State Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) between the Liberty Tunnel and West End Bridge.

Hudson was arrested without incident. Police say they recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from his vehicle. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on multiple charges, including terroristic threats, stalking and simple assault.

Court documents state that additional charges may come at a later date, as a system outage prevented authorities from immediately determining if Hudson could legally possess a concealed weapon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group