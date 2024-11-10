Man accused of threatening to hit Highmark Health officer with cane at West Penn Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to hit a Highmark Health officer with a cane.

Court documents say Frederick B. Jackson, 67, walked into West Penn Hospital on Tuesday and passed the greeter, who he needed to check in with.

A Highmark Health Police Officer saw this and followed after him. The officer politely asked Jackson where he was going multiple times. Police say Jackson vulgarly told the officer he did not have to tell them where he was going.

The officer was able to step in front of him and again asked him where he was going. Jackson allegedly ran into the officer and refused to speak with her.

After this interaction, Jackson is accused of picking up his cane, holding it like a baseball bat and gesturing that he was going to hit the officer with it.

A bystander who saw him do this quickly grabbed the cane before he could swing it. Jackson was taken into custody after this.

He is charged with attempted aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group