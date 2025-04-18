Man accused of trying to rob store at gunpoint arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County

A man accused of trying to rob a store was arrested after SWAT units were called to an apartment in Beaver County. — A man accused of trying to rob a store at gunpoint was arrested after SWAT units were called to an apartment in Beaver County.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said a man identified as Jason Mannino, 26, walked into the 7-Eleven on Brodhead Road at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, brandished a gun and demanded money.

The worker refused to give up any money.

Police said Mannino fired a gun into the glass door to escape after the doors were locked while he was still inside.

He was found at a nearby apartment where police set up a perimeter and called SWAT units in for backup.

Mannino, who police say had multiple active arrest warrants from other incidents, was taken into custody without incident.

He is now being held at the Beaver County Jail.

