Man arrested after bank robbery in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after a robbery in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the First National Bank on the 4700 block of Liberty Avenue for a reported bank robbery at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said a man wearing a suit jacket passed a note to the teller that said he had a gun and demanded money. He took off on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers caught up with him a short distance away. They said he was wearing the same clothes he had on at the bank and had the money on hand.

He was taken to police headquarters and charged.

FBI Pittsburgh was called to help with the investigation.

