Man arrested after deadly January shooting outside Hill District bar

PITTSBURGH — An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting outside of a bar in the Hill District.

The shooting happened outside of the Laundry Mat bar in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue on Jan. 31.

Derrick Eggleton, 30, was shot in the abdomen and died at the hospital.

Deshawn Wallace, 46, was arrested on the East Busway after a brief foot pursuit, Pittsburgh police said.

Wallace is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said Wallace had narcotics on him during his arrest and he faces additional charges.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

