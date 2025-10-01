Man arrested, another man injured after shooting in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man is in police custody and another man is injured after a shooting in Ambridge.

According to the Ambridge Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue for reports of shots fired at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, the shooter and victim were missing.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, later arrived at Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police identified the suspect as Jordan M. Taylor, 25, of Ambridge. He was arrested at a house on the 700 block of 23rd Street and is expected to be charged.

The shooting was the result of an argument that escalated, police say.

