Pittsburgh-area family-owned furniture store closing after 75 years

KITTANNING, Pa. — A family-owned furniture store in Armstrong County announced that it’s closing its doors after 75 years.

“It has been an honor to serve this community and help generations of families furnish their homes,” said Frank Waltman, the owner of Waltman Furniture Co. “Our family is deeply thankful to the customers and employees who have supported our business for so many years.”

Waltman will retire following the store’s final liquidation sale that begins April 9.

Waltman Furniture Co. was founded in 1951 by Vernon Waltman in a 4,000-square-foot showroom in Chicora, Butler County. He passed his business to his son Frank in 1982. In 2016, a second location was added in Kittanning, and later consolidated operations into that store in 2023, closing the flagship location in Chicora.

The final liquidation sale opens to the public on April 9 at 13584 State Route 422.

You can find more information on their final sale on their website.

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