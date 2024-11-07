Man arrested for assault after ongoing neighbor dispute about parking in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — What started as a parking dispute ended with an attack involving a baseball bat on Wednesday.

Court documents say Randy Johnson told police he’s had several ongoing issues with the people living in the house next door owned by Skyline Recovery Pittsburgh. Those issues include its residents blocking or parking in his driveway.

When this allegedly happened on Wednesday, witnesses say Johnson became irate and stormed over to confront the person while holding a wooden baseball bat. They got into an argument, and he told police he was threatened. When one of them came out of the house to intervene, police say Johnson hit the man in the head with the baseball bat. He was knocked unconscious and told police he remembers waking up on the ground.

Channel 11 reached out to Skyline Recovery Pittsburgh to get the company’s response to this situation and the claims of parking issues. A manager hung up the phone and did not answer when we called back.

Johnson was arrested and faces several charges. Family members tell Channel 11 he’s in the Allegheny County Jail.

