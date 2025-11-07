Man arrested in connection to murder victim found on state game lands in Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a man who was found dead on state game lands in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Joseph Zvara, 47, of Greensburg, was arrested Thursday evening for the murder of Robert Friend.

Friend was found dead on state game lands in Loyalhanna Township on Oct. 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Hunter finds body in woods near golf course, starting suspicious death investigation

State Police said they were investigating his death as a homicide a few days later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Investigation underway after man found dead on State Game Lands near Westmoreland County golf course

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kiski Valley Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group