Man arrested for strong-arm robbery at downtown Pittsburgh store

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges for a strong-arm robbery at a Dollar General in downtown Pittsburgh at the end of March.

Pittsburgh Police say the incident happened on March 31 at the Dollar General Express on Wood Street. A man paid for an item, then jumped the counter and “tussled” with the clerk before stealing cash from the register.

On Tuesday, police arrested Dimareja Edelen, 24, for the robbery and took him to the Allegheny County Jail. Online court records show he’s facing robbery and theft by unlawful taking charges.

