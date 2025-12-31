Man arrives at local hospital with gunshot wounds after reports of shots fired at Waterfront

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds after police received reports about a shooting at the Waterfront.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to a parking lot at the Waterfront at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man later arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities. He is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

