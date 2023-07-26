Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel wakes up for 1st time since assault

PITTSBURGH — Larry Gilmore is fighting for his life after Pittsburgh police say he was viciously assaulted inside the Even Hotel along Forbes Avenue Monday night.

Gilmore just got married on Sunday to his pregnant wife Shalawrae and they were staying at the hotel celebrating their honeymoon. They have three young kids together.

Police say Heiko Calhoun, who’s homeless, attacked Gilmore from behind while Gilmore was waiting at the elevator inside the lobby.

Surveillance video shows Calhoun putting Gilmore in a chokehold and stomping on him.

Calhoun told police he did it because the victim was going to castrate him but Gilmore’s wife said they had no contact with Calhoun before the attack.

“It’s hurtful but I’m hopeful that he can recover and get to his normal self,” Shalawrae said.

Channel 11 was there yesterday as Gilmore’s family was protesting outside the hotel, demanding the hotel shut down until there’s more security.

Gilmore is being treated at UPMC for severe head trauma. His wife says he has a long road to recovery and woke up for the first time since the attack on Wednesday.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help.

“To help with future medical bills rehabilitation anything we need or support we need to help him heal in this process,” Shalawrae said.

Today we saw hotel guests using their guest keys to get inside the building.

Calhoun is in jail charged with attempted homicide.

