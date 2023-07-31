Man caught on video burglarizing New Sewickley convience store

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The New Sewickley Township Police Department is investigating a burglary at a convenience store.

The department says an unidentified black man forcibly entered the Little Super convenience store on Route 989 around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The man then stole money and cigarettes.

Authorities believe the man is from the Edgewood/Swissvale area. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-774-2473.

