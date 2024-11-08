Man celebrates 100th birthday with Steelers-themed birthday

PITTSBURGH — A local man celebrated his 100th birthday with a Black and Gold party on Thursday.

Williams Rogers has outlived his immediate family but his friend and neighbors still made his monumental day special for him.

They nominated him for a party with the “Twilight Wish Foundation” and were able to create a Pittsburgh Steelers-themed birthday party for his special day.

The party was held at the Arch Court Apartments in Pittsburgh.

The Twilight Wish Foundation is a national charity that grants wishes to seniors.

Channel 11 asked Rogers what the secret to his longevity was.

“Well, I’ve learned to treat people right [even though] I get mad sometimes. I eat just about anything. I used to drink but I don’t do that no more,” Rogers said.

He said his mother lived to be 106.

