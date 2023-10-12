Man charged after allegedly shooting father in Somerset County

JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania state police say he shot his father in Somerset County on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a home along Demarco Road in Jenner Township at 2:07 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who was shot in the stomach.

According to state police, Mason Shawn Jack, 20, from Boswell, and his father were involved in a physical altercation when he fired a single shot from a .357 magnum revolver.

Life-saving measures were given to the man and he was taken to an area hospital.

Jack was detained for questioning at the scene and is facing felony charges of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.

The investigation is ongoing.

