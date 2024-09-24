Local

Man charged after his parents found beaten inside Crafton home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Man charged after his parents found beaten inside their Crafton home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CRAFTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after his parents were found beaten in Crafton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Oregon Avenue at 8:52 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, a man and a woman, injured inside the house.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on the front porch, who walked to the back of the home as they got closer.

Crafton police identified the man as Michael Provenzano, 36, the couple’s son.

Initial investigation showed Provenzano is responsible for the assault, police said.

Provenzano is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of stabbing dad to death inside Overbrook home, police say
  • Peters Township woman speaks out for first time about violent hammer attack, her recovery
  • Fox Chapel Area School District to have full virtual instruction day, delayed start after threat
  • VIDEO: New software update on iPhone allows Butler 911 dispatchers to use video calls to aid response
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read