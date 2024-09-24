Man charged after his parents found beaten inside Crafton home

CRAFTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after his parents were found beaten in Crafton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Oregon Avenue at 8:52 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, a man and a woman, injured inside the house.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on the front porch, who walked to the back of the home as they got closer.

Crafton police identified the man as Michael Provenzano, 36, the couple’s son.

Initial investigation showed Provenzano is responsible for the assault, police said.

Provenzano is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group