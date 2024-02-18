State police looking for missing teen girl last located in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.
State troopers from the Kittanning Barracks say Londen Paris Nicole Clark, 15, was located in Braddock.
Clark is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
She has brown eyes, black hair and a slight discoloration on her left cheek.
Police say Clark wears a black cap with a butterfly print.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group