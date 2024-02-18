RSS SND

State police looking for missing teen girl last located in Braddock

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

State troopers from the Kittanning Barracks say Londen Paris Nicole Clark, 15, was located in Braddock.

Clark is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She has brown eyes, black hair and a slight discoloration on her left cheek.

Police say Clark wears a black cap with a butterfly print.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.

