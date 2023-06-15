Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-376 turns himself in

PITTSBURGH — An Irwin man facing a list of charges in connection to a 2022 wrong-way crash on Interstate 376 that resulted in the death of a Monroeville man has turned himself in, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Troy Modrak, 28, was charged earlier this week with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, for the crash.

According to the police report, Modrak was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck west in the eastbound lanes when he struck a Honda HRV in Churchill. The driver was severely injured. The passenger, Thomas Linwood Ligon, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Modrak surrendered himself Thursday to deputies and was processed into the Allegheny County Jail.

