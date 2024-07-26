Local

Man charged in Frazer Township shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Frazer Township.

Police were called to the 300 block of Clarks Pike Road just before 4:45 p.m. on July 17.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Five minutes after the shooting dispatch, West Deer police were called to the 100 block of Creighton Russelton Road for a man who called 911 to report his involvement in the shooting.

Jonathan Nealer, 40, shot the victim in the leg after an argument, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Nealer faces one felony count of aggravated assault.

