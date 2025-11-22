Man charged in large crash that injured 9 people in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man has been charged in connection with a large crash in Wilkinsburg that injured nine people, hospitalizing six.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 9 people injured in large crash in Wilkinsburg after driver flees police

Online court records show Dior Richardson, 37, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, police were conducting a traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood when the driver fled.

>>> PHOTOS: Several vehicles damaged in large crash in Wilkinsburg <<<

An officer reported trying to pull him over because of illegal window tint.

Police pursued the fleeing vehicle briefly, but terminated the chase after it became dangerous to the people who were driving in the opposite direction. Officers said Richardson was swerving into oncoming traffic and overtook multiple cars.

While fleeing, despite the chase ending, the vehicle crashed in Wilkinsburg. Police said Richardson’s vehicle landed on its side. Officers reported seeing him reaching around aggressively inside. He was placed at gunpoint and removed from the vehicle. He was then taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

Officers found two guns in plain view in the area where they say Richardson had been reaching.

The ATF also reported finding controlled substances inside the vehicle.

