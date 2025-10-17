Man charged in shooting during car meetup at Waterworks

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in a shooting that happened during a car meetup at the Waterworks Shopping Center.

Previous coverage: Shooting at Waterworks stemmed from car meetup, investigators say

Marcus Morris, 25, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting a man during a fight at the illegal parking lot meetup on Oct. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting stemmed from an argument on Instagram over a vehicle accident that happened the month prior.

The victim was shot twice and rushed to a hospital.

Morris is facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Court documents show that Morris is in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond.

