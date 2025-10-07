Shooting at Waterworks stemmed from car meetup, investigators say

PITTSBURGH — “We don’t have too much information about the shooter. But they were up at a car meet at the Waterworks,” dispatchers said over 911 radio.

That’s the call that went over police radios late Saturday night as officers rushed to the Anytime Fitness parking lot in the Waterworks.

When detectives got there, they found out someone had driven a man to the hospital after he was shot in the shoulder and groin.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 11 that the shooting happened at an illegal car meet-up in the lot.

“If people are having a good time and [are] not hurting anybody, I don’t mind anything. But obviously, guns are involved; it’s always frightening. Especially in such a public area,” a shopper told Channel 11.

Channel 11 has done extensive reporting on these illegal car meet-ups over the last several months.

Most recently, it happened in the Strip District, where cell phone video captured people hanging out of windows, doing donuts and burnouts.

Plus, police have received reports of them on Mount Washington and Downtown.

“I cut through the east end a lot through Highland Park and that’s when I notice these car meetups. I’ve seen like a lot of aggressive driving that I felt was a little dangerous,” he added.

A police spokesperson tells Channel 11, they didn’t receive any reports or complaints about the meetup that night. Plus, they’re difficult for officers to prevent because they’re not always at the same location.

