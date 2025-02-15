Man stabbed in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Stanton Heights.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the intersection of Woodbine Street and Stanton Terrace at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police found a man on a sidewalk who had been stabbed in the upper left arm.

Witnesses told police he was in an argument with another man before the stabbing.

Officers were able to help him using a tourniquet before he was taken to a hospital.

He arrived in critical condition but was taken into surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

