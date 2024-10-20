Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty after puppies found in trash can

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Franklin Donley is facing multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty after Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on October 20 troopers responded to an animal cruelty incident on the 300 block of Beacon Avenue in Canton Township.

Neighbors told law enforcement that they could hear dogs crying from inside a trash can.

When troopers arrived on scene they found four Pit bull-style puppies were tied in plastic grocery bags inside a trash can. One of the puppies was deceased and the remaining three had severe injuries.

Neighbors performed life-saving measures on the surviving puppies until troopers arrived.

The three injured puppies have been taken to a vet and are awaiting surgery to address their serious injuries to their legs.

The investigation is ongoing. The Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer and the Washington County Humane Officer are assisting.

