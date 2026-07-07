Proposal to merge Adams Township & Mars Borough will appear on upcoming ballot

MARS, Pa. — Two Butler County communities are one step closer to merging.

On Monday, the Mars Borough Council approved the advancement of a proposal that would merge their community with Adams Township.

The proposal will now go before residents of both municipalities on the November ballot for a final decision.

The potential merger aims to create a single municipality and addresses challenges related to redundancy and rising costs.

Mars Borough President Mike Flemming spoke about the rationale behind the merger.

“Overall, the redundancy to one community to the next is very challenging today with the costs of everything increasing the way it does. If you can come together where it does make sense and control those costs better, I think that’s what the people want,” Flemming said.

Supervisors indicate that residents from both Mars Borough and Adams Township must vote in favor of the merger for it to take effect.

If the ballot measure fails, discussions for another merger cannot happen for five years.

If approved, the conjoined community would be known as “Mars Township.”

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