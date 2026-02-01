Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting outside Somerset County social club

SHADE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a shooting outside a Somerset County social club.

Pennsylvania State Police say the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of School Road, Shade Township.

According to a release, troopers responded to the Cairnbrook Community Club, where a “disturbance” had taken place inside between David Leipchack, 42, of Stoystown, and another man and woman.

After the disturbance, the other two people were leaving the club in a vehicle when Leipchack allegedly fired a handgun at them. The vehicle was hit multiple times, but the people inside were uninjured.

Leipchack was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and related charges, PSP says.

