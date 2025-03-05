Man charged with attempted homicide who was accidentally released from jail now back in custody

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man charged with attempted homicide who was mistakenly released from the Washington County Jail is back in police custody.

Commissioner Nick Sherman issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that Samuel Valle is back in custody.

Valle was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after police say he shot at a man following a house party and gunfight at a home in Charleroi in September of 2023. He was accidentally released from custody in December, but the Washington County District Attorney’s Office wasn’t aware until late February.

Washington County Jail and warden still have not responded to our requests for comment about Valle’s accidental release.

Sherman said the commissioner’s office will be “collaborating with the county courts to identify where the mistake occurred and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

