Man charged with DUI in deadly 2024 crash on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the city’s Oakland neighborhood on Sept. 21, 2024.

A passenger, 20-year-old Brooke Howard of Pitcairn, was declared dead on scene.

Two other occupants were hurt in the crash, a second passenger and the driver, who Pennsylvania State Police said was suspected of intoxication.

On Saturday, state police filed charges against 24-year-old Jordan Isaiah Ha Bowyer.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responding to the crash found multiple alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle’s cabin and on the floor of the driver’s seat.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling between about 81 and 87 miles per hour when the crash happened.

Witnesses on the Parkway told police that they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, and they were worried it would hit their own vehicle, just before they saw it crash.

Howard was the vehicle’s front seat passenger. The other passenger was sitting in the back and was seriously injured in the crash, suffering cuts, bruises and an amputated toe, the complaint says.

When interviewed at the hospital, the back seat passenger reportedly told police that the group was on their way to hang out in Mount Washington when they crashed. Bowyer had allegedly been drinking before picking up the passenger.

Also at the hospital, police interviewed Bowyer, who said he started drinking after getting off work earlier in the evening, the complaint says. He claimed that the alcohol containers in the vehicle were old.

According to the complaint, Bowyer’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, and he also tested positive for cannabinoids.

