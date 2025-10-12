Woman dies after apparent stabbing in North Braddock senior living facility

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A woman is dead after an apparent stabbing inside a senior living facility in North Braddock on Saturday.

Police were notified at 9:58 a.m. of a woman dead inside a residence in the 400 block of Lobinger Avenue, Allegheny County police say.

According to preliminary information, the woman appears to have been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Channel 11 crews saw crime scene investigators at Shady Park Place, a senior living facility.

A spokesperson for Brandywine Communities, which manages the building, says they are not prepared to make a statement at this time, though their “focus right now is working with residents and supporting them.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group