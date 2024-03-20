Man charged with murder after missing McKeesport man found dead; Victim’s mother speaks out

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect has been charged in the murder of Kenneth Lennex, a father of four who was reported missing out of McKeesport in January.

Lennex’s body was found in late January in Elliott. He’d been missing for several days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Body found in Elliott identified as missing McKeesport man, death ruled as homicide

Channel 11 first spoke with his mother, Cindy Lennex, just hours after she learned the body had been identified as her son.

Kenneth Lennex

“Cops got him before I did and he’s lucky,” Cindy Lennex said.

Le’Juane Powell, also known as ‘Weezy,’ is charged in the murder of Kenneth Lennex. According to the criminal complaint, Powell had been messaging with Kenneth just before his death. Lennex left to meet Powell and was never seen again.

He left behind four children. Cindy Lennex said she made sure they were among the first to know about the charges.

“Now that I’ve told them someone is in custody, they are relieved but the anger is still there. The anger is still there for all of us,” she said.

Police found Kenneth Lennex’s body wrapped in blankets in Elliott on Jan. 26. According to the criminal complaint, he’d been shot in the head eight times.

“It didn’t need to happen. I would have [taken] all eight of those bullets for my kid,” Cindy Lennex said.

According to court documents, police searched Powell’s home and found clear plastic comforter bags that matched the blankets wrapped around Kenneth’s body. Police also found two guns and a garbage bag containing items covered in blood.

Nearby, they found a rolled up carpet containing a wristwatch belonging to Kenneth Lennex.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have closure. I really don’t. I think that this will be with me forever,” Cindy Lennex said. “I’ll be at every hearing. I’ll be at every bail hearing, parole hearing, whatever. And if I’m not going to be there, my grandchildren will be there.”

The criminal complaint also states Powell’s fingerprints were found on several pieces of evidence including those two garbage bags that contained bloody clothing. Tonight he’s facing several charges including criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Man living near East Palestine train derailment site dealing with debris on his property

©2023 Cox Media Group