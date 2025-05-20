Man charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from stands at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged after they say he provided alcohol to the 20-year-old man who fell from the stands at PNC Park.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

On April 30, Kavan Markwood, 20, fell from the right field stands onto the warning track during the Pirates game. He sustained injuries to his skull, brain, spine, both ribs and even his lungs.

An investigation by the Pirates found Markwood consumed two alcoholic drinks during the game and a guest he was with legally bought seven drinks.

