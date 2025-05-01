Fan falls from right field stands at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — A fan fell over the right field wall onto the warning track at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Pirates say a man fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play during the seventh inning. The Clemente Wall measures 21 feet above the field.

Pittsburgh EMS, along with other PNC Park officials and the athletic training teams for the Pirates and Cubs, immediately provided him aid.

The man was taken out of the stadium on a backboard and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. His current condition wasn’t immediately clear.

The Pirates say their “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

We have a crew at PNC Park to learn more. Check back for updates.

