Man charged with selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide to Pittsburgh concertgoers

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested for selling balloons with nitrous oxide on the University of Pittsburgh campus during a Phish concert on Tuesday.

Detectives working the event at the Petersen Event Center were in Pitt’s OC Parking Lot when they saw several people carrying large balloons and some inhaling the gas inside of them, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said that one man was seen selling the gas-filled balloons for cash to concertgoers in the parking lot.

When detectives approached him, he argued that what he was doing was “legal,” and gave officers a fake name, according to the complaint.

The man eventually gave detectives his real name and was arrested.

Marcus Quattlebaum, 33, of South Carolina, is charged with possessing instruments of crime, false identification to law enforcement and sale or illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances.

Quattlebaum was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

