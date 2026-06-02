Man shot in ankle in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty late Monday night.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Baywood Street around 10:35 p.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the ankle and immediately rendered aid.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect found at the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

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