Man convicted of murdering woman found dead on trail near Beaver County college receives sentence

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A man convicted of killing a woman near a Beaver County college in January 2024 was sentenced on Tuesday.

Online court records show Tyrik Jones was sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found Jones guilty of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Rebecca Miller on a walking trail near Geneva College after four days of deliberations back in April. He was found not guilty on two rape related charges in the case.

The prosecution’s case relied heavily on DNA evidence and video surveillance of Jones seen walking that exact trail with Miller in her final hours. While the defense presented no witnesses, Jones’s attorney did tell the jury there was no murder weapon or eyewitnesses in the case.

“It’s a long time to spend talking about the facts of the case. I’ve said this: serving on jury and voting are one of your most important civic duties. You can tell by the length of time they talked about this they took this duty very seriously and knew this was high stakes for both sides,” Bible told Channel 11 after the verdict was read.

